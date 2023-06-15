Police file charges of sexual harassment against president of Indian wrestling federation

FILE- Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves his house after a visit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his residence in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations. (AP Photo, File)

