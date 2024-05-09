Sports

    • Panthers rout Bruins 6-1 in Game 2 to tie series

    Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky defends against Boston Bruins centre Charlie Coyle during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / AP Photo) Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky defends against Boston Bruins centre Charlie Coyle during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / AP Photo)
    Share
    SUNRISE, Fla. -

    Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart added four assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 6-1 on Wednesday night to tie the second-round series at a game apiece.

    Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, and Steven Lorentz, Gustav Forsling and Eetu Luostarinen also scored. The Panthers chased Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman early in the third period after four straight goals, then added two more against Linus Ullmark.

    Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 14 saves for the Panthers. The five-goal margin matched Florida’s biggest in a playoff game, tying the mark set against Tampa Bay in another 6-1 victory April 29.

    Charlie Coyle had the goal for the Bruins, who lost to Florida for the first time in six meetings this season. The series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Friday night and Game 4 on Sunday night.

    Meanwhile, Conor Garland broke a tie with 5:34 left and Vancouver overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Edmonton in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series.

    Garland took a short pass from Dakota Joshua, faked a slap shot at the right circle, sped in on Stuart Skinner and slipped a wrist shot between his legs from a sharp angle for Vancouver’s second goal in 39 seconds and third in 4:48.

    Game 2 is Friday night in Vancouver.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News