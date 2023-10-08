No rest for F1 champion Max Verstappen with 14th victory of season at Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is the Formula One champion again. He isn't easing off.
A day after clinching his third title in a sprint race, it was clear the celebrations had taken nothing out of Verstappen's pace as he cruised to his 14th Grand Prix win of the season in familiar style at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Red Bull driver started on pole, stayed clear of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell colliding alongside him at the first corner, and was then comfortably ahead of the rest of the field on his way to his 14th Grand Prix win in 2023.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished second and third in a double podium finish for McLaren.
"I think what made the race was my first stint, and after that I could just manage my pace, making sure that the tires were in a good window," Verstappen said. "But the McLarens were quick again today. I had to push for it. It's definitely a tough race out there."
The two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton started behind Verstappen on the grid but collided at the first corner, ending seven-time champion Hamilton's race. Piastri charged through for second place as Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc ahead of him slowed to avoid the crash.
Second place continues an impressive streak for Australian rookie Piastri, who achieved his first career podium finish at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago and won the Qatar sprint race Saturday.
Piastri told his team it was "probably the hardest race I've ever had in my life," adding his thanks for "whoever bowled everyone over at turn one," in a reference to the Mercedes crash.
Norris has been on the podium for four races in a row including the sprint -- though a first career win still eludes the British driver because of Verstappen's domination.
Hamilton told his team on the formation lap that he was concerned about being "a sitting duck" at the start with faster cars behind. His race was over at the first corner.
With Hamilton to his left and Verstappen to his right, Russell had nowhere to go when Hamilton turned in on him and both Mercedes span into the gravel. Russell was able to continue but had to pit for damage and dropped to the back. He fought his way back through the field to finish fourth ahead of Ferrari driver Leclerc and Aston Martin's Alonso.
Hamilton initially blamed Russell for the crash over the radio but accepted responsibility in later comments.
Esteban Ocon was seventh for Alpine, the two Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu eighth and ninth, and Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez 10th.
Safety concerns over the tires meant drivers were banned from using the same tires for more than 18 laps. That meant a minimum of three pit stops in the 57-lap race, so strategy played a prominent role.
Piastri likened the race to "57 qualifying laps" since the frequent stops meant little need for drivers to ease off and prevent tire wear.
At one stage, Verstappen even lapped his teammate Perez, who had another disappointing performance after repeated penalties for going off track.
Perez had to start from the pit lane after a change of power unit following his crash in Saturday's sprint, but was soon racing against Russell. Unlike Russell, Perez made little progress fighting up the field.
Perez won two of the first four races this season but has not won since then. Perez remains second in the standings but has picked up just five points from the last three rounds of the championship, including retirements at the Japanese Grand Prix and in Saturday's Qatar sprint race.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr., the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix this season, did not start the race because of what Ferrari called a fuel system issue on his car. He had qualified 12th.
American driver Logan Sargeant retired from the race on lap 40 of 57 after feeling unwell and being told over the radio by his Williams team engineer that there would be "no shame" in stopping. Williams said Sargeant had suffered "intense dehydration" and had raced despite having been ill earlier in the week. He was assessed and cleared by the medical team at the track, Williams added.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
-
Canada 'closely monitoring' Afghanistan after quake reportedly kills more than 2,000
Canadian ministers offered support to people in Afghanistan on Saturday after a powerful earthquake rocked the western part of the Central Asian country and reportedly killed more than 2,000 people.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
'The Exorcist: Believer' takes possession of box office with US $27.2 million opening
'The Exorcist: Believer' spun heads and drove off all foes at the box office. Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in US $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.