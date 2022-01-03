No Novak yet but rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open

Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena, on Dec. 3, 2021. (Bernat Armangue / AP) Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena, on Dec. 3, 2021. (Bernat Armangue / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS