Nick Kyrgios joins Canada's Auger-Aliassime, others on Team World for Laver Cup

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, August 12, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, August 12, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MORE SPORTS NEWS