Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run

Sofyan Amrabat, middle, of Morocco celebrates the victory during the World Cup quarterfinal match between Morocco v Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Sofyan Amrabat, middle, of Morocco celebrates the victory during the World Cup quarterfinal match between Morocco v Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS