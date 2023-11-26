Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Killington for record-extending 90th career win
Mikaela Shiffrin built on her first-run lead to win a women's World Cup slalom Sunday for her record-extending career victory No. 90.
The American two-time Olympic champion pleased the home crowd by posting the fastest time in both runs and beating her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.33 seconds.
"It's amazing to do this, especially here, with the home crowd," said Shiffrin, who is from Colorado but can almost consider Killington a hometown race because she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.
"It's just such a good vibe and there's a little extra intensity because we want this to be good for you guys to watch. I hope it was a good show," she addressed the spectators in a course-side interview.
Shiffrin gathered her 90 wins from 254 starts on the World Cup since her 2011 debut on the circuit two days before her 16th birthday.
She won her first race at a slalom in Sweden in December 2012 and set the record for most World Cup wins across genders when passing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's mark of 86 last March.
On Sunday, Shiffrin was put to the test by a frenetic second run from Vlhova, the Olympic champion who led the race by more than a second with only the American left in the start gate.
Shiffrin lost half of her first-run lead of 0.28 seconds at the first split, but she gradually gained time on Vlhova again.
Vlhova had won the first slalom of the season in Finland two weeks ago and held a clear lead over Shiffrin in the second race the next day, but then straddled a gate and handed victory to the American.
Shiffrin has won six of the seven slaloms at the annual World Cup weekend on the East Coast and her series only interrupted last year, when she led after the first run but finished fifth as Wendy Holdener and Anna Swenn Larsson shared the victory.
Holdener finished third this time, trailing Shiffrin by 1.37 seconds. Lena Duerr of Germany dropped from second to fourth.
Earlier, Shiffrin positioned herself for victory with an aggressive first run to lead Duerr by 0.19 seconds.
"I feel like I'm not playing with it as much as I want to, but it's really good, solid technique, it's really solid power," she said after the first run.
"There's somehow another percentage that I'm trying to push and trying to get back, but I think that was a really, really good first run."
Shiffrin's teammate Paula Moltzan finished eighth, over two seconds off the lead, and slalom world champion Laurence St-Germain of Canada placed 14th.
Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the GS on the same course Saturday, does not compete in the slalom discipline. Shiffrin ended that race in third.
The American extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings as she is aiming for a women's record-equaling sixth overall title this season.
The next women's World Cup races are two giant slaloms in Tremblant, Quebec, which is a new venue on the circuit.
