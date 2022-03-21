Maple Leafs trade for defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Seattle Kraken defenceman Mark Giordano battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game on Feb. 14, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Seattle Kraken defenceman Mark Giordano battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game on Feb. 14, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

MORE SPORTS NEWS