Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Britain's Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire police said on Tuesday.
The man was not named, and he remains in police custody.
"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said.
(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Muvija M; editing by William James)
