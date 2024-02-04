Sports

    • Mahomes' father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warm up during the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warm up during the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Texas on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records. The legal issue comes as the younger Mahomes prepares to lead his team into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Patrick Mahomes Sr.,54, was arrested Saturday night in Tyler and his bond was set at US$10,000. He was released on Sunday, according to jail records from Smith County, Texas.

    Mahomes Sr.'s arrest occurred a little more than a week before his son leads the Chiefs against San Francisco in Las Vegas as Kansas City attempts to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

    The younger Mahomes likely will face questions at Super Bowl media night on Monday about whether his father's arrest will be a distraction. That could be a storyline going into next weekend.

    Mahomes Sr. was arrested on the same charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, Smith County records state.

    Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons (1992-2003) in Major League Baseball as a pitcher.

    The right-hander was 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 career games (63 starts) for the Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. He was part of the 1999 NL playoffs with the Mets.

    Last month, the quarterback's brother, Jackson Mahomes, had three felony charges against him dismissed. He had been accused of grabbing a woman's neck and kissing her without her consent.

