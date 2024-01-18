Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif's turn to shine at Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar -

Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Now it is Akram Afif's turn to shine at home.

Just over a year on from Messi's triumph, and with Qatar hosting another major tournament, the country has a star of its own at the Asian Cup.

Afif has scored three goals in his opening two games to help the defending champion advance to the knockout stage.

And the forward has made no secret of what he hopes a good tournament could do for his career.

"Every player has a wish to play in Europe," he said after scoring twice as Qatar began the defence of its title with a 3-0 win against Lebanon last week. "I want to play in Europe tomorrow if possible."

Afif, who plays for Al Sadd in his home country, has already had a spell in Spain, where he was a youth player for Spanish team Villarreal and went on loan to Sporting Gijon. He was also loaned to KAS Eupen in Belgium before joining Al Sadd in 2018.

"It is not about Akram. It is about (what is) the better for the country and for Akram. If I will go out to Europe and I will sit on the bench, (it's) better I stay in my country and play," he said. "I know I need to fight to play. It is not an easy way to go just tomorrow to Europe to play. Otherwise I will lose a lot of things in my country. I am helping my country."

Afif provided the most assists as Qatar won the Asian Cup in 2019 - setting up 10 goals in the tournament.

Now he is leading the way for goals and giving the home fans reason to believe Qatar can win back-to-back titles.

His dynamic forward play and clinical finishing have made him one of the highlights of the opening games in the tournament.

He certainly seems to be benefiting from playing under coach Qatar coach Bartolome Marquez, who he worked with during his time at Eupen.

"To play behind the striker, this position he trained me (in) six years ago so the instructions he gave me, I already knew from back then," Afif said.

Qatar's performances at the Asian Cup are in stark contrast to the World Cup when it was eliminated after just two games and suffered three-straight defeats in the group stage.

"We forgot about the World Cup, we forgot even 2019 (Asian Cup)," Afif said. "So we are living today in a new day. Every day is a chance to compete and to fight to hold the cup."

