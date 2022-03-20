Leclerc wins Bahrain GP as Verstappen retires near the end

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS