Sports

    • Kylian Mbappe scores 2 as France beats Netherlands 2-1 to qualify for European Championship

    Rennes' Lorenz Assignon, right, challenges for the ball with PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Roazhon Park Stadium, in Rennes, France, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Jeremias GonzalezAP Photo) Rennes' Lorenz Assignon, right, challenges for the ball with PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Roazhon Park Stadium, in Rennes, France, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Jeremias GonzalezAP Photo)
    AMSTERDAM -

    Kylian Mbappe helped France seal qualification for next year's European Championship by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday for a perfect sixth win in Group B.

    There had been talk before Friday's match at the Johan Cruyff Arena of the 24-year-old France captain being out of form after failing to score in four matches for Paris Saint-Germain, but international duty quickly put an end to the goal drought.

    Mbappe opened the scoring in just the seventh minute when he beat Lutsharel Geertruida to a cross from the right by Jonathan Clauss to volley past Brighton goalkeeper Bert Verbruggen, who was making his debut for the Netherlands.

    It was Mbappe's 41st international goal, drawing him level with France great Michel Platini. France's all-time top scorer, Olivier Giroud, came off the bench in the second half but could not add to his 54 goals.

    Mbappe doubled the lead in the 53rd minute when he exchanged passes with Adrien Rabiot on the edge of the Netherlands' penalty area before curling a shot over Verbruggen.

    Feyenoord midfielder Quilindschy Hartman, in his first full international appearance, made it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go when he beat Mike Maignan at the France goalkeeper's near post. It was the first goal World Cup runner-up France had conceded in the qualifying group.

    The Netherlands' second defeat to France in qualifying left it in third place behind Greece, which beat Ireland 2-0 Friday to move up to second.

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News