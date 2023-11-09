Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
Kurz, representing Manitoba, beat B.C.'s Cameron de Jong 7-3 in Draw 11 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 6-0 in the competition.
Earlier Wednesday, Kurz had defeated Alberta's Evan Van Amsterdam 5-2 in Draw 10.
Kurz tops Pool B and the Championship Pool. Saskatchewan's Shaun Meachem, Ontario's Scott McDonald, Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories are all 5-1.
Northwest Territories is second in Pool B, followed by Alberta at 4-2.
Charles Sullivan of New Brunswick is 3-3, B.C. is 2-4, Keith Ryan of Newfoundland and Labrador is 1-5 and Peter Van Strien of Nunavut is 0-6 to round out Pool B.
Meachem's rink from the local Swift Current Curling Club tops Pool A, Ontario is second and Nova Scotia is third.
Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island and Pierre-Luc Morissette of Quebec are both 2-4, while Terry Miller of the Yukon and Trevor Bonot of northern Ontario are 1-5.
McDonald, of the St. Thomas, Ont.-based St. Thomas Curling Club, entered the day unbeaten at 4-0, but lost 6-5 to Meachem in Draw 9 on Wednesday morning before beating Morissette 6-4 in the evening.
Draw 12 goes Thursday morning as B.C. takes on northern Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador faces Yukon and Nunavut plays Quebec in the seeding pool.
The championship concludes on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 31 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, ambassador to Egypt says
Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.
DEVELOPING 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
-
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
-
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
Health
-
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
-
Demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia
Traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink that was served to a man in Croatia who was later hospitalized with a throat injury, triggering a nationwide alarm, police said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
Tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
-
Back in China 50 years after historic trip, a Philadelphia Orchestra violinist hopes to build ties
Fifty years after the Philadelphia Orchestra's history-making visit to China in 1973 that helped build then-fledgling U.S.-China ties, Davyd Booth hopes for a repeat performance.
-
Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the year
Lainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.