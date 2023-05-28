Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees top Padres in 10 innings

NEW YORK -

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Saturday.

After Anthony Volpe hit into a double play in the eighth and Aaron Judge did the same in the ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa grounded Nick Martinez's 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score pinch-runner Greg Allen from third.

DJ LeMahieu, who had an RBI double in the first, homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the second straight game, and ninth time this season, for San Diego's only hit in Luis Severino's 6 2/3 innings. Ha-Seong Kim hit an RBI single in the seventh off Michael King.

Severino allowed two runs, one earned, in his second start since returning from a strained right lat muscle.

Clay Holmes (3-2) retired Tatis on a soft grounder that was initially ruled an infield hit before being overturned on replay to end the top of the 10th.

Wacha allowed two runs and five hits before turning the game over to Martinez (2-2) for the final 2 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 6, RAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 16 games, Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas homered, and NL West-leading Los Angeles beat MLB-best Tampa Bay.

Freeman finished 2 for 3 with two walks and is hitting .444 (28 for 63) with 18 RBIs during his streak.

Mookie Betts had an RBI single and Freeman followed with a run-scoring double off Colin Poche (3-1) as the Dodgers took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning. Vargas added a solo shot in the eighth.

Harold Ramirez hit the Rays' major league-leading 100th homer, but Tampa Bay dropped to 25-6 at home.

Neither starting pitcher, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw nor Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow, made it past the fifth inning. Glasnow went 4 1/3 innings in his season debut after being sidelined by a strained left oblique. He allowed three runs and five hits.

Yency Almonte (3-0) worked a perfect sixth. Caleb Ferguson gave up Wander Franco's RBI single before getting his second save.

MARLINS 8, ANGELS 5, 10 INNINGS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Jorge Soler homered in his fifth consecutive game, and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper delivered a tiebreaking double during Miami's four-run 10th inning against Los Angeles.

Cooper hit a long fly to left-center off Jaime Barria (1-2), and Mickey Moniak couldn't make the tough catch after sprinting to get under it. Miami scored another run when video review determined catcher Matt Thaiss hadn't touched home plate while turning an inning-ending double play, and Garrett Hampson added a two-run single to punctuate the Marlins' third win in four games.

Soler's go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh was his 17th of the season - second-most in the majors - and 12th in May, tying Miami's team record for the month.

Gio Urshela hit a tying solo homer in the eighth and added an RBI double and an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost two straight after winning six of seven. Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 and gave up one earned run in six innings, but finished May with one victory in five starts.

Dylan Floro (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth.

RANGERS 5, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) - Andrew Heaney pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a pivotal two-run single and Texas beat Baltimore.

Robbie Grossman and Jonah Heim each had an RBI single for the Rangers, who have won 10 of 13. Their 33-18 record is best in Rangers history after 51 games, and they passed Baltimore (33-19) for second-best in the majors behind Tampa Bay.

After outscoring the Orioles 17-5 in the first two games of this three-game set, Texas is assured of winning a fifth straight road series for the first time since 2016.

Austin Hays homered for the Orioles, who disappointed a crowd of 37,939 with a lackluster performance at the plate for the second consecutive game.

Heaney (4-3) outpitched Dean Kremer (5-2), who allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) - Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight shutout innings as Philadelphia beat Charlie Morton and Atlanta.

Wheeler (4-4) allowed three hits, walked one and hit a batter in his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts.

The Phillies went ahead with two runs in the fifth against Morton (5-5). Bryson Stott had a sacrifice fly, and Trea Turner added a run-scoring double.

Morton struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and walked four.

Sean Murphy homered against Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. Kimbrel then struck out Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario to end it.

It was Kimbrel's seventh save of the season and No. 401 for his career.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Willi Castro had his first multi-homer game, Matt Wallner homered among his career-high four hits, and the Twins held off the Blue Jays.

Edouard Julien also homered as part of a three-hit day, and Alex Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer each had two of Minnesota's 14 hits.

Bo Bichette had three hits, including a home run for the second straight game, but the Blue Jays lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Daulton Varsho also went deep.

Castro and Wallner went back-to-back in the fifth off Chris Bassitt (5-4).

Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez (3-3) allowed four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings before Jovani Moran and Jhoan Duran allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings. Jorge Lopez allowed Varsho's two-run homer as part of a three-run Blue Jays ninth, but Brock Stewart retired three of the final four hitters for his first save since June 20, 2017.

RED SOX 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) - Reese McGuire's safety squeeze with the bases loaded brought home Triston Casas, which proved to be the difference as Boston beat Arizona.

Boston has won the first two games of the series and will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Kike Hernandez had an RBI single for the Red Sox in their two-run fourth. McGuire came to bat with one out and dropped a sacrifice bunt down the first-base line for a 2-1 lead.

Arizona jumped ahead in the first on Ketel Marte's seventh homer.

Both teams were using a starting pitcher who just came off the injured list. Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies (0-1) hadn't appeared in a big league game since April 8 and looked rusty, lasting only 3 1/3 innings.

Boston's Garrett Whitlock (2-2) had been out since April 22. He fared better than his counterpart, allowing one run and two hits over five innings.

The Red Sox bullpen was stellar behind Whitlock, throwing four scoreless innings between Kutter Crawford, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, who earned his 11th save this season and No. 402 of his career.

CARDINALS 2, GUARDIANS 1, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) - Brendan Donovan homered in the second inning and scored on a passed ball in the 10th to lift St. Louis over Cleveland.

Donovan began the 10th inning on second base as the automatic runner. He stole third and came home when third-string catcher David Fry mishandled a pitch by Nick Sandlin (2-2) to Oscar Mercado.

The Cardinals, who won for the 14th time in 20 games, had just two hits against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee and four relievers. None occurred after Alec Burleson singled in the third.

Ryan Helsley (3-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save with a scoreless 10th. Jack Flaherty matched his longest start of the year with seven innings of one-run ball.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 3

DETROIT (AP) - Zach McKinstry homered in a three-run seventh inning as the Tigers rallied to beat the White Sox.

McKinstry went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly and has reached base 19 times in the last seven games.

Detroit trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but McKinstry tied it with a one-out homer off Joe Kelly (1-3). Consecutive doubles by Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Torkelson took third on a wild pitch and Eric Haase punched a single over the drawn-in infield to make it 5-3.

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen retired his first 17 batters before Romy Gonzalez lined a clean single up the middle with two outs in the sixth.

Jason Foley (3-1) got the win.

GIANTS 3, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Logan Webb allowed one run over seven innings to pace San Francisco past Milwaukee.

J.D. Davis singled with one out in the eighth off Peter Strzelecki. After Michael Conforto struck out, Haniger sent the first pitch he saw from Strzelecki (2-4) a projected 419 feet to center field for his fourth homer.

Webb (4-5) allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked one as the Giants won for the 10th in 12 games. Webb, who was 0-4 with a 4.94 ERA after his first four starts, is 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA in five May starts. Tyler Rogers tossed a scoreless eighth and Camilo Doval finished for his NL-leading 14th save in 15 opportunities.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked three. But his errant pickoff attempt led to the Giants' first-inning run.

MARINERS 5, PIRATES 0

SEATTLE (AP) - Luis Castillo struck out 10 in six crisp innings as Seattle blanked Pittsburgh.

Castillo allowed one hit - Tucupita Marcano's double on the game's first pitch - and walked two. The right-hander earned his second straight win since dropping consecutive starts.

Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott and Justin Topa then combined for three innings of one-hit ball for Seattle.

The Mariners backed Castillo (4-2) with three runs in the first and one in the second. Ty France hit an RBI double and scored on Eugenio Suarez's check-swing bloop single. Julio Rodriguez added a run-scoring double in the second.

Pirates right-hander Vince Velasquez (4-4) came off the injured list but departed after two innings due to discomfort in his pitching elbow. He allowed seven hits and walked one. The 30-year-old Velasquez also exited with elbow discomfort in his previous start on May 4.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jeremy Pena hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat following a planned day off, and Framber Valdez pitched six stingy innings as Houston handed Oakland its 10th consecutive defeat.

Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, who have won 13 of 16. Houston manager Dusty Baker earned his 2,123rd win, two behind Hall of Famer Joe McCarthy for eighth on the career list.

Valdez (5-4) allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season. Six days earlier, he pitched his second career shutout against the A's.

Ryan Pressly retired three batters for his 10th save.

The A's, off to a historically bad start at 10-44, are on pace for 132 losses - two shy of the major league record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (20-134), who played 112 games on the road.

Oakland was managed by bench coach Darren Bush while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter's high school graduation.

A slumping Pena homered on the third pitch from opener Austin Pruitt (1-2). Pena also doubled off the wall in the eighth and scored on Bregman's three-run double.

REDS 8, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) - Jonathan India homered twice and drove in five runs, powering Cincinnati past struggling Chicago.

TJ Friedl and rookie Matt McLain each had two hits and scored two runs as the Reds won for the fourth time in six games.

Buck Farmer (1-3) got five outs for the win, and Alexis Diaz worked a shaky ninth for his 11th save. Farmer, Ian Gibaut, Alex Young and Diaz combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in relief of Brandon Williamson.

Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ each had two RBIs for the Cubs, who blew a 4-1 lead. Jameson Taillon was charged with four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Chicago has lost three in a row and 10 of 13 to fall seven games below .500.

India greeted reliever Michael Fulmer (0-4) with a two-run homer for a 5-4 lead in the fifth and connected for another two-run shot in the seventh against Jeremiah Estrada.

NATIONALS 4, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - CJ Abrams hit a two-run double in Washington's four-run sixth inning, Corey Dickerson got his 1,000th hit and the Nationals defeated Kansas City.

Dickerson sparked the big inning with his milestone hit on an RBI double.

After starter Josiah Gray gave up two runs in four innings, Mason Thompson (3-2), Carl Edwards Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan held the Royals scoreless - with Finnegan earning his 11th save.

Josh Taylor (1-3) relieved Royals starter Brady Singer and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk without getting an out.

Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City.

ROCKIES 10, METS 7

DENVER (AP) - Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Colorado outslugged New York after blowing an early six-run lead.

Charlie Blackmon's two-run double in a five-run second helped the Rockies race out to a 6-0 advantage against Justin Verlander after three innings.

Pete Alonso's major league-high 20th homer started New York's comeback in the fourth, and the Mets tied it 6-all when rookie Francisco Alvarez capped a five-run sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Jake Bird.

Starling Marte's two-out RBI single in the seventh put New York in front, but Elias Diaz doubled leading off the bottom half against Jeff Brigham (0-1) and McMahon followed with a long two-run shot.

Jurickson Profar added an RBI triple in the eighth, extending his MLB-best on-base streak to 34 games. He scored on Diaz's single to make it 10-7.

Justin Lawrence (2-2) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Pierce Johnson got three quick outs for his 11th save as the teams played through rain late in the game.

The victory moved Bud Black into a tie with Don Baylor for the second-most wins by a manager in Rockies history.