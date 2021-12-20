Kaiden Guhle named captain for Team Canada at world junior hockey championship

Kaiden Guhle skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Kaiden Guhle skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE SPORTS NEWS