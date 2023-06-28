Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as coach of Canadian men's basketball team

Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez looks on during Game 3 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu) Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez looks on during Game 3 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu)

MORE SPORTS NEWS