Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup

Illustration picture shows the stadium 974 ahead of a soccer game between Portugal and Ghana, in Group H of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Doha, State of Qatar on Thursday 24 November 2022. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY Illustration picture shows the stadium 974 ahead of a soccer game between Portugal and Ghana, in Group H of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Doha, State of Qatar on Thursday 24 November 2022. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

MORE SPORTS NEWS