India cricket star Virat Kohli 'paranoid' over hotel video

India's Virat Kohli watches play from the players dugout during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Gary Day / AP) India's Virat Kohli watches play from the players dugout during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Gary Day / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS