Harmon's five-point effort leads Team King past Team Kloss in PWHL 3-on-3 showcase

BREAKING Raccoon knocks out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
Savannah Harmon had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Team King to a 5-3 win over Team Kloss on Thursday in the Professional Women's Hockey League showcase at the NHL all-star weekend.
Ella Shelton and Kendall Coyne Schofield added goals for Team King. Anne-Renee Desbiens made eight saves starting the first half, while Aerin Frankel turned away five shots in relief.
Alex Carpenter, Jocelyne Larocque and Brianne Jenner for Team Kloss. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped six shots starting the opening half, with Nicole Hensley making six saves in relief.
The 20-minute game was split into two periods and held in a 3-on-3 format with players from all six PWHL teams in front of a crowd of 16,392 at Scotiabank Arena. The teams were named after PWHL advisory board members Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss.
PWHL special advisor Cassie Campbell-Pascall was behind the bench for Team King, with two-time Olympic figure skating gold medallist Tessa Virtue serving as a celebrity coach.
New Jersey Devils director of player development Meghan Duggan coached Team Kloss, with WNBA star Jonquel Jones alongside her as a celebrity coach.
Shelton opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the first period. She put away a backhand off a centring pass from Harmon past Maschmeyer.
Carpenter knotted it for Team Kloss just over a minute later. Desbiens whiffed on a clearing attempt and Carpenter was all alone to take the puck and fire it home.
Larocque made it 2-1 for Team Kloss 4:26 into the first. She was sprung on a breakaway by Carpenter, who was on the opposite end of the ice, and Larocque roofed it over the left shoulder of Desbiens.
Harmon tied it up for Team King with 20.6 seconds left in the frame. She tapped in a tight-rope pass through traffic from Marie-Philip Poulin.
Harmon netted her second of the game 3:05 into the second. She made good on a centring pass from Poulin in the slot.
Harmon completed the hat trick 35 seconds later. She scored off a backhanded centring pass from Coyne Schofield, with teammates throwing their gloves on the ice in celebration.
Coyne Schofield scored at 6:45 to make it a three-goal game. She tipped in a pass from Harmon, who sent it from the right face-off circle, with the puck seemingly going off Coyne Schofield's skate.
Jenner scored with 1:06 left in the contest after Team Kloss pulled Hensley for an extra attacker. Jenner netted a one-timer off a pass from Laura Stacey.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Two teens allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Following a rise in popularity due in part to social media, one mother in the U.S. is speaking out about finding traces of lead in dozens of Stanley cups after conducting her own at-home tests.
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
An Ajax, Ont., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
Quebec's provincial police says a 57-year-old man died after a small plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
A New Hampshire man was charged Thursday with assaulting two 7-year-old children at an elementary school, two weeks after similar charges were filed against another worker at the school.
Manhattan prosecutors are weighing a potential perjury charge against Donald Trump's former corporate finance chief in connection with testimony he gave in October at the ex-president's New York civil fraud trial, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected the construction of new warships at a western shipyard, calling such projects crucial to the country's war preparations, state media said Friday.
A child's body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.
Police and student protesters clashed in the centre of the Greek capital on Thursday after a demonstration against government plans to allow private universities.
A heavily armed man who was found dead at a Colorado mountaintop amusement park last year had researched mass shootings online, but investigators haven't determined why he amassed such an arsenal or didn't follow through on 'whatever he was planning,' authorities said Thursday.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Ukraine's foreign minister says the 'best thing' Canadian voters can do is push for more support for his country, as the two-year anniversary since Russia invaded approaches.
The Liberal government is legislating a three-year delay to its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
She was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper who had gotten an appointment at Jam Master Jay's recording studio. But just minutes after Yarrah Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead.
The Beatles were in the middle of a tour that had them play five shows in just three days at Japan’s famed Nippon Budokan arena — but when they weren’t performing, they were holed up in the presidential suite of the Tokyo Hilton creating a work of art that came to be known as "Images of a Woman."
Adele Zerilli Springsteen, the longtime legal secretary, musical muse and concert dance partner who captured countless hearts in her son Bruce Springsteen 's E Street Nation and beyond, has died at 98.
When Mark Zuckerberg turned at a Senate hearing to address the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, it felt like a time-worn convention had sprung back to life.
Two gunmen took seven hostages at a factory owned by U.S. company Procter & Gamble in northwest Turkiye on Thursday, according to media reports, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., holding companies of Gerry Schwartz which already own 56 per cent of the company.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
Savannah Harmon had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Team King to a 5-3 win over Team Kloss on Thursday in the Professional Women's Hockey League showcase at the NHL all-star weekend.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the 'Warriors.'
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.