Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien says forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and will be out indefinitely.

Drouin suffered a wrist injury and Byron hurt his knee in the Canadiens' 5-2 win at Washington on Friday.

Drouin was levelled by a thunderous check by Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in the second period, though the Canadiens say his injury came from an unrelated play in the third period.

"Obviously, he's one of our best players," Canadiens forward Max Domi said. "To be missing him now, it's a tough pill to swallow. Other guys are going to have to step up. ... We all know we have the character in here for guys to step up.

"When someone goes down, it gives the opportunity for someone else. When you have the depth we have, it's a good opportunity for guys to prove some stuff here."

Byron limped to the locker room late in the game.

Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 19 games this season, while Byron has one goal and three assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.