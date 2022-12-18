Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager after World Cup

Coach Gareth Southgate of England disappointed during the World Cup quarterfinal match between England v France at the Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images) Coach Gareth Southgate of England disappointed during the World Cup quarterfinal match between England v France at the Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 10, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS