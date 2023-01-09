Gareth Bale retires from soccer after setting Wales mark

Gareth Bale runs during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Gareth Bale runs during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MORE SPORTS NEWS