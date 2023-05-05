Football Canada, NFL Canada reach agreement on long-term deal

Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country. The National Football League logo appears on the 50 yard line for NFL Super Bowl 56 in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Kyusung Gong Football Canada has partnered with NFL Canada to support and grow the sport in this country. The National Football League logo appears on the 50 yard line for NFL Super Bowl 56 in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Kyusung Gong

