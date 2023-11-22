FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as a sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 and 2030
Qatar Airways has been renewed as the airline sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 in North America and the 2030 tournament expected to be in Europe, Africa and South America, FIFA said Wednesday.
The state-owned airline initially had a two-tournament deal for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar.
The World Cup airline slot should next be vacant for the 2034 tournament, which is expected to be hosted by Saudi Arabia. The Saudis plan to launch a second national carrier called Riyadh Air.
The value of the new Qatar Airways deal was not disclosed but is likely worth hundreds of millions of dollars. At World Cup finals, trophy and medal presentation assistants are dressed in the airline's uniform.
The airline was among seven top-tier men's World Cup sponsors in the 2019-2022 commercial cycle, which FIFA said earned almost US$1.8 billion in total marketing rights sales.
It includes selected FIFA youth tournaments and the 2027 Women's World Cup, which will have a host chosen in May.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first expanded tournament with 48 teams instead of 32, playing 104 games instead of 64, and sending teams, fans and officials across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The 2030 World Cup is set to include more long-haul travel than originally expected, playing games in six countries on three continents.
FIFA said last month it is working with only one bid -- the long-favoured Spain-Portugal co-hosting plan that added Morocco this year and now includes South American neighbours Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay hosting one game each as part of a centenary celebration. Uruguay was the inaugural World Cup host in 1930.
The 2030 and 2034 World Cup hosts are due to be formally picked next year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to start Thursday morning, Egyptian state media say
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk to join mission to International Space Station
Another Canadian astronaut will be heading to the International Space Station. Joshua Kutryk has been assigned to a six-month mission that will launch no earlier than the beginning of 2025.
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Canadians want to see carbon price paused on all home heating fuel, poll suggests
A new poll suggests Canadians are broadly in favour of the federal government's decision to exempt home heating oil from its price on carbon, and would welcome expanding the relief to all forms of home heating fuel.
Nearly 5 million chickens killed due to avian flu in B.C.
It's the first thing poultry farmers in British Columbia's Fraser Valley think about in the morning, and the last thing they worry about at night, according to industry spokeswoman Amanda Brittain.
Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers hope for longer-term peace in Gaza: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas is an important first step toward a lasting peace.
Politics
-
Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers hope for longer-term peace in Gaza: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas is an important first step toward a lasting peace.
-
Immigration minister welcomes news Canadians can get tourist visas to India again
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he's happy to hear that Canadians can once again apply online for tourist visas to India after two months of diplomatic tensions.
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Health
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
As Earth's temperature rises, so do deaths among people with mental health problems
During a record-breaking heat wave in British Columbia in June 2021, 8 per cent of people who died from the extreme heat had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a March study.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk to join mission to International Space Station
Another Canadian astronaut will be heading to the International Space Station. Joshua Kutryk has been assigned to a six-month mission that will launch no earlier than the beginning of 2025.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, culminating a days-long power struggle that shocked the tech industry and brought attention to the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
King Charles III honours K-pop girl group Blackpink
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Taylor Swift's Rio de Janeiro tour scarred by deaths, muggings, heat-related illnesses
The deaths of two people, heat-related illnesses and other misfortunes have left legions of Taylor Swift fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar's Eras Tour, which concludes Monday night.