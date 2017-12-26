Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower died after a short battle with pneumonia on Tuesday.

John Bower III told CTV Toronto that he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for his grandfather.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “One of the great qualities that my grandfather had that he’s imparted with us is that family is the most important thing in life and that’s why we’re holding up well enough … because we’re all together now.”

Bower III said he hopes his grandfather is remembered for his generosity.

“Every step along the way, he’s used sport as a greater calling (to) help others who are less fortunate around him,” he said.

Bower III said his grandfather “practiced harder than he played."

“He didn’t want to give up a goal in practice, let alone during a game, and that always resonated with me," he said.

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan issued a statement noting Bower’s “generosity of spirit, kindness and passion for people.”

“The entire Toronto Maple Leaf organization is deeply saddened,” Shanahan said.

Other hockey fans, players and average Canadians took to social media to express their grief.