Famed American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal mountain

A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche on Mount Manaslu is taken for treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sept. 27, 2022. (Niranjan Shrestha / AP) A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche on Mount Manaslu is taken for treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sept. 27, 2022. (Niranjan Shrestha / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS