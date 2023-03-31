F1 clarifies pitstop penalties after Alonso confusion

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso steers his car in the pit lane at the Jeddah corniche F1 circuit, on March 12, 2023. (Luca Bruno / AP) Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso steers his car in the pit lane at the Jeddah corniche F1 circuit, on March 12, 2023. (Luca Bruno / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS