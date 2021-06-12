Denmark's Christian Eriksen taken to hospital, is stable after collapsing in Euro 2020 match
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 1:11PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 12, 2021 1:40PM EDT
Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field in Copenhagen during a match at the European Championship.
UEFA says Eriksen has been stabilized.
UEFA says the Denmark and Finland teams have met with officials and a decision on the game will be made shortly.
The match was suspended while Eriksen was receiving medical treatment on the field.
This is a breaking news story, more to come...