Day 5 at World Cup 2022: Ronaldo sets record in Portugal win; Uruguay-South Korea draw; Switzerland edge Cameroon; Brazil in action

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever man to score in five World Cups in Portugal's narrow 3-2 win over Ghana.

Earlier, Luis Suarez's Uruguay and Son Heung-Min's South Korea played out a 0-0 draw while Switzerland edged past Cameroon 1-0.

Favourites Brazil are playing the final match of the day against Serbia.

Wednesday saw Canada make an impressive return to the men’s World Cup after 36 years even if it ended in defeat. Japan surprisingly came back from a goal down to defeat four-time champion Germany, Spain thumped Costa Rica 7-0, while Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw.

BRAZIL VS. SERBIA

Favourites Brazil get their World Cup campaign underway against a strong Serbian side.

Brazil have won the most men's FIFA World Cups with a total of five but haven't won the tournament since 2002.

Serbia had an impressive qualifying run in getting to Qatar, finishing in first place ahead of Portugal.

Brazil starting XI: Alisson, Alex Sandro, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (c), Danilo, Neymar, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, Raphinha.

Serbia starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Mladenovic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic.

PORTUGAL VS. GHANA

Full match report

A goalless first half was spectacularly usurped by five goals in the second half but it was Portugal that escaped with a 3-2 victory.

Portugal dictated for much of the match but Ghana came to life after falling behind to Ronaldo's 65th minute penalty.

In addition to becoming the first man to score at five World Cups, Ronaldo also became the second-oldest scorer ever at a World Cup behind Cameroon's Roger Milla who accomplished the feat at 42 years and 39 days. The Portuguese legend turns 38 in February.

Portugal starting XI: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo (c).

Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Andre Ayew (c), Inaki Williams.

URUGUAY VS. SOUTH KOREA

Full match report

Uruguay and South Korea ended goalless but a flurry of chances at the end made for a thrilling finish.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde cannoned a shot from outside the box onto the post in the 89th minute, Son Heung-Min narrowly missed after an Uruguayan giveaway near the edge of their own box, while a couple more shots were fired wide on either side.

Uruguayan captain Diego Godin came closest to scoring in the first half, with a 43rd minute header from a corner that rattled off the inside of the post.

Luis Suarez is making his fourth World Cup appearance for Uruguay, and along with other veteran leaders in Edinson Cavani and Godin, they will be hoping to make their last World Cup a memorable one.

South Korea's star man Son was ruled fit to start, albeit wearing a mask, after sustaining a fracture around his left eye.

Uruguay starting XI: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin (c), Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Betancur, Matias Vecino, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

South Korea starting XI: Kim Seung Gyu, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-Su, Hwang In-Beom, Jung Woo-Young, Na Sang-Ho, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-Min (c), Hwang Ui-Jo.

SWITZERLAND VS. CAMEROON

Full match report

Cameroon-born striker Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the match as Switzerland squeezed past Cameroon. Embolo raised his hands apologetically towards the Cameroon fans after scoring as his teammates celebrated around him.

After a spirited first-half display from Cameroon, it was the Swiss who finished stronger in the second half to come away with the three points.

Switzerland starting XI: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (c), Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo.

Cameroon starting XI: Andre Onana, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas N'Koulou, Nouhou Tolo, Frank Anguissa, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (c), Karl Toko Ekambi.

UPDATES

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that captain Harry Kane will be fit for the team's next match against the U.S. after picking up an ankle injury in England's 6-2 win over Iran.

Iran's regular starting goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand is expected to miss the team's next match against Wales as he recovers from a collision with a teammate that brought FIFA's concussion protocols into question after he was briefly allowed to continue playing. He later asked to be substituted.

LOOKING AHEAD

This is what Day Six has in store:

Wales vs. Iran at 4:45 a.m. on TSN

Senegal vs. Qatar at 7:45 a.m. on TSN

Netherlands vs. Ecuador at 10:45 a.m. on TSN

England vs. U.S.A. at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN 1, 3

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

With files from Associated Press.