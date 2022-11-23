Day 4 at World Cup 2022: Croatia-Morocco draw; Germany, Spain feature before Canada

Canada playing its first men’s World Cup match in 36 years highlights Day Four action.

Croatia and Morocco played out a goalless draw to open Group F action, with a pair of Group E fixtures to follow in four-time champion Germany taking on Japan next, as well as Spain against Costa Rica after that. Canada and Belgium close out the day's play.

Start times for all the matches are listed further below.

Tuesday featured arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history as Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. The other results were fairly routine with Denmark versus Tunisia and Poland versus Mexico both yielding goalless draws. France defeated Australia 4-1 in the final match of the day.

Here is everything you need to know about Day Four in Qatar:

CROATIA VS. MOROCCO

Both sides struggled to create guilt-edged opportunities in the final third and shared a 0-0 draw as a result. Teams get one point for a draw as opposed to three for a win, so this is good news for the other two teams in Group F, Canada and Belgium.

Croatia starting XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric (c), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kamaric, Ivan Perisic.

Morocco starting XI: Bono, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

GERMANY VS. JAPAN

Germany look to erase the memory of a group stage exit in 2018 while Japan are hoping to repeat or perhaps even better a Round of 16 appearance four years ago.

Germany starting XI: Manuel Neuer (c), Niklas Suele, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Josua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Nabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz.

Japan starting XI: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida (c), Yuto Nagatomo, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Daizen Maeda.

UPDATES

France's starting left back Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament and likely the rest of the club season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee. The defending champion is already missing Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, and Christopher Nkunku through injury.

Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is expected to miss the team's next match against Qatar due to a right hamstring injury. Defender Abdou Diallo was subbed off against Netherlands due to muscle cramps but is expected to be fit.

England captain Harry Kane is set to undergo a scan after injuring his right ankle in the Three Lions' first match against Iran.

Morocco left back Noussair Mazraoui, who impressed for an hour on the pitch, was subbed off due to injury against Croatia and his status will have to be monitored.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are the start times for all the matches remaining today. Note that CTV/TSN will have a three-hour preview of the Canada-Belgium match beginning at 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica at 10:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4.

Canada vs. Belgium at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN.

All times listed are Eastern Standard.