Day 4 at World Cup 2022: Croatia-Morocco draw; Germany, Spain feature before Canada

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, and Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi vie for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Croatia's Luka Modric, left, and Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi vie for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

MORE SPORTS NEWS