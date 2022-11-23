Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup

Spain's Gavi, left, celebrates with Spain's Jose Gaya after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Spain's Gavi, left, celebrates with Spain's Jose Gaya after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MORE SPORTS NEWS