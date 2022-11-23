Disciplined Morocco freeze out listless Croatia for 0-0 draw

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Romain Saiss, right, shake hands as Croatia's Dejan Lovren looks on after the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Romain Saiss, right, shake hands as Croatia's Dejan Lovren looks on after the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

MORE SPORTS NEWS