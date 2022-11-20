Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles

After a long four years, another FIFA Men’s World Cup is here.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday with four weeks of soccer action to come. Here is everything you need to know from Day One in Qatar.

ECUADOR CLAIM FIRST WIN OF THE TOURNAMENT

The first game at Qatar 2022 saw Ecuador beat the host nation 2-0.

Following the dazzling opening ceremony, the action turned to the pitch and controversy ensued when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled out Ecuador’s initial goal scored in the first three minutes.

Despite their luck, Qatar struggled to maintain Ecuador’s pace and their defence eventually crumbled to Enner Valencia, who scored both goals, including the first from the penalty spot.

It was the first time in history the World Cup’s opening goal was a penalty.

Looking ahead to Monday, Senegal face the Netherlands to wrap up Group A action.

Group B begins on Monday, with England against Iran and the United States against Wales.

OPENING CEREMONY DAZZLES

The official opening ceremony for Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium dazzled viewers. All 32 flags of the participating countries were displayed alongside impressive visuals and dancing.

American actor Morgan Freeman made a surprise appearance as the narrator expressing how “football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, also brings together communities.”

Meanwhile, South Korean pop singer Jung Kook of boy band BTS also performed his new single ‘Dreamers’ to celebrate the beginning of the tournament.

Various global leaders were in attendance, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.