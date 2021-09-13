ST. LOUIS -- David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.

Toms hit his approach in the playoff on the par-4 18th to the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet. Pride's approach went to the right into a greenside bunker and he couldn't get a 16-footer for par to fall.

The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a fairway bunker. He shot a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 203 on Norwood Hills' West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title.

Pride finished with a 67, forcing the playoff with an 18-foot birdie putt on 18.

Toms won the 2001 PGA Championship for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles, and took the 2018 U.S. Senior Open for his only other victory on the 50-and-over tour.

The 52-year-old Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May in Georgia for his lone senior title. He won the 1994 St. Jude Classic on PGA Tour

Jay Haas birdied the 18th to shoot his age of 67 and tie for third with Woody Austin (65) at 9 under. Jerry Kelly (68) was another stroke back, and Jim Furyk (71), Rocco Mediate (70) and Doug Barron (72) followed at 7 under.