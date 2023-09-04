Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS