Concern for virus-hit France as 5 players miss training ahead of World Cup final

Raphael Varane, Steve Mandanda and Ibrahima Konate of France look on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Raphael Varane, Steve Mandanda and Ibrahima Konate of France look on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS