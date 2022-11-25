Cineplex to show Canada's World Cup matches against Croatia, Morocco

You'll be able to cheer for Canada on the big screen starting this weekend, while also helping a good cause.

Cineplex has teamed up with TSN and CTV to play FIFA World Cup matches. Live from Qatar, games featuring the Canadian men's national team will be broadcast at 34 Cineplex movie theatres in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

Seats will be available for the upcoming games against Croatia on Nov. 27 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, and on Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m. EDT against Morocco. All proceeds from the $5 tickets will be donated to Food Banks Canada to help support holiday food drives.

Tickets go on sale online at Cineplex.com and in-person on Nov. 26 at noon local time.

"We are excited to support Canada’s national team and welcome fans of all ages to gather with friends and family in our theatres across the country!" Cineplex communications director Judy Lung told CTVNews.ca. "We look forward to watching these historic games together, live on the big screen, while also supporting Food Banks Canada."

TSN is a division of Bell Media, as is CTV News.