Canadian women drop one place to No. 7 in latest FIFA world rankings

The Canadian women have dropped one place to No. 7 in the latest FIFA world rankings, overtaken by Spain in the leadup to next month's Women's World Cup. Canada's Christine Sinclair points to teammates after scoring a goal in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito The Canadian women have dropped one place to No. 7 in the latest FIFA world rankings, overtaken by Spain in the leadup to next month's Women's World Cup. Canada's Christine Sinclair points to teammates after scoring a goal in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

MORE SPORTS NEWS