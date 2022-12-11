Canadian speedskaters take World Cup silver and bronze in men's 1,000 metres

Calgary -

Hein Otterspear of the Netherlands won the men's 1,000 metres with Canada's Laurent Dubreuil and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu second and third respectively Sunday at a speedskating World Cup.

Otterspear posted a winning time of one minute 7.284 seconds with runner-up Dubreuil of Levis, Que., just two-hundredths of a second behind.

Dubreuil, who won the men's 500 metres Saturday at Calgary's Olympic Oval, was fastest by half a second at the 600-metre mark, but couldn't maintain that pace over the final stretch.

He was the Olympic silver medallist in the 1,000 last February in Beijing.

Gelinas-Beaulieu, from Sherbrooke, Que., earned the first World Cup podium of his career in an individual event.

The 30-year-old also helped Canada win silver in men's team pursuit Friday.