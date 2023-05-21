Canadian forward Veleno given five-game suspension at world hockey championship

RIGA, Latvia -

The IIHF disciplinary panel is handing Canadian forward Joe Veleno a five-game suspension.

The ban is for a kicking incident that occurred in Canada's 3-2 loss to Switzerland on Saturday at the world hockey championship.

Veleno appeared to use his skate to stomp on the leg of Swiss captain Nino Niederreiter midway through the second period.

Veleno was not penalized at the time.

The Canadians are scheduled to continue group play on Monday against Norway.

The knockout stage begins Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.