Canadian cyclist Mitchell picks up her second silver of the Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom -

Kelsey Mitchell raced to silver in the women's track cycling sprint race on Saturday, her second medal of the Commonwealth Games.

A day earlier, the Olympic champion raced to silver in the sprint team event with Sarah Orban and Lauriane Genest.

Mitchell, a 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., captured gold in the sprint at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Hannah Kaminski of Calgary won bronze in the women's 49-kilogram weightlifting class.

Their medals Saturday boosted Canada's total to six.

The Canadian team won 82 at the Games four years ago in Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2022.