Canada World Cup group rival Croatia names squad for Qatar

ZAGREB, Croatia -

The veteran core of Luka Modriç, Ivan Perisiç and Marcelo Brozoviç were included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Daliç announced for the World Cup on Wednesday.

Croatia, a finalist in 2018, is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar.

Forwards Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg and Antonio-Mirko Colak of Rangers were among the eight players cut from a preliminary 34-man team announced 10 days ago.

AC Milan winger Ante Rebiç hasn't played since he criticized Daliç following the team's last-16 loss to Spain at last year's European Championship. Rebiç wasn't even included in the preliminary team and was also excluded from the World Cup squad.

Croatia opens Nov. 27 against Morocco and then plays Canada four days later, before taking on group favourite Belgium on Dec. 1.

Croatia will also play a pre-tournament friendly with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh next Wednesday.

CROATIA TEAM IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakoviç (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusiç (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbiç (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St. Petersburg), Borna Barisiç (Rangers), Josip Juranoviç (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisiç (Bayern Munich), Martin Erliç (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders: Luka Modriç (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovaciç (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozoviç (Inter Milan), Mario Pasaliç (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasiç (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakiç (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Suciç (Salzburg),

Forwards: Ivan Perisiç (Tottenham), Andrej Kramariç (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkoviç (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsiç (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk Split).