Canada tops Cuba 4-2 to advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

Canada's Richie Laryea (22) challenges Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) for the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Canada's Richie Laryea (22) challenges Cuba's Luis Paradela (23) for the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MORE SPORTS NEWS