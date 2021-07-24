TORONTO -- Swimming Canada confirmed that Olympic swimmer Sydney Pickrem has withdrawn from Saturday's 400-metre individual medley at the Tokyo Olympic Games due to medical reasons.

In a statement sent on behalf of Team Canada and Swimming Canada, coach John Atkinson said that Pickrem is “withdrawing from the 400-metre individual medley due to medical reasons not related to COVID-19.”

The statement did not disclose what the medical reasons were, but said the decision was jointly made with the athlete, her coach and the national team medical staff.

Pickrem still has two other individual events to compete in at the Games with a grueling schedule, “which would have heats, semifinals and finals and may also include relays,” the statement reads.“This decision is in the best interest of the athlete at this time.”

Pickrem will compete in the 200-metre individual medley on Monday.

In the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Pickrem came sixth in the 200, and managed to take the bronze at the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.