Canada's Pospisil drops opener to Paul, Shapovalov to resume rain-suspended match

MONTREAL -

Canada's Vasek Pospisil was eliminated from singles play at the National Bank Open on Tuesday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to American Tommy Paul.

Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., had three break points in the final game of the opening set but was unable to convert. Paul completed the victory in one hour 25 minutes.

“(It) just wasn't one of my best matches for sure,” Pospisil said. “Tommy played his match. He didn't play anything that was so exceptional that I couldn't have given myself a better look. But yeah, wasn't the best of matches. Had good moments, but not consistent.”

The start of the opening session at IGA Stadium was delayed about 90 minutes due to wet weather. Pospisil, who received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw, will shift his focus to the doubles draw with Italian partner Jannik Sinner.

Wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was down 2-3 to 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria when light rain returned in the afternoon. Play resumed after a 20-minute delay.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia later Tuesday.

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday. The tournament continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.