Canada's Leylah Fernandez ousted in doubles competition at Madrid

MADRID -

Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have been eliminated in the second round of women's doubles competition at the Madrid Open following a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.

Mihalikova and Eikeri made the most of their service game, winning 65 per cent of total service points compared to 54.3 per cent for Fernandez and Siniakova.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., and Siniakova were broken four times on 10 chances. They had six opportunities to break their opponents, but converted just once.

Fernandez and Siniakova had advanced to the second round with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-7 win over sixth-seeds Beartiz Haddad Maia of Brazil and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The doubles defeat comes a day after Fernandez was ousted in singles competition with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Swizterland's Jil Teichmann in the second round.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is the last Canadian remaining in singles competition. She is scheduled to take on Jessica Pegula of the United States in third-round action on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022