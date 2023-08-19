Canada's Evan Dunfee places fourth in men's 20km race walk at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary -

Canada's Evan Dunfee placed fourth in the men's 20-kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Richmond, B.C., native set a national record with a time of one hour 18 minutes three seconds.

Spain's Alvaro Martin struck gold with a world-leading time of 1:17:32. Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom (1:17:39) and Brazil's Caio Bonfim (1:17:47) earned silver and bronze, respectively, while also setting national records of their own.

Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., finished atop Group A in qualification for the men's hammer throw with a personal best and national record of 81.18 metres to get into the final.

Victoria's Adam Keenan will join Katzberg in Sunday's final, taking the sixth and final qualifying spot in Group A with a throw of 74.56 metres.

Jean-Simon Desgagnes of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., advanced into the men's 3000 steeplechase final with a time of 8:20.04, finishing second in the first heat.

