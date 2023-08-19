Canada's Evan Dunfee places fourth in men's 20km race walk at world championships

Canada's Evan Dunfee, who placed fourth, is seen competing in the men's 20-kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest, Hungary, in a Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Athletics Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

