Canada's Einarson drops 8-3 decision to Germany at women's worlds curling playdowns

Canada's Kerri Einarson in action during the round robin session 1 match between Canada and Sweden of the Women's World Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP) Canada's Kerri Einarson in action during the round robin session 1 match between Canada and Sweden of the Women's World Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS