Canada's Einarson drops 8-3 decision to Germany at women's worlds curling playdowns

SANDVIKEN, Sweden -

Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped an 8-3 decision to Germany's Daniela Jentsch in round-robin play at the women's world curling championship on Wednesday.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris conceded after giving up four points in the eighth end.

Canada missed a long double-raise takeout on Einarson's last throw. Germany drew for another point to end the game.

"Unfortunately we missed a couple of shots early and in the mid-part of the end to set up a potential steal," said Canada coach Reid Carruthers. "But they made some great freezes that put the pressure on us and left Kerri with a difficult one."

Canada will play South Korea's Seungyoun Ha in the late draw at the Goransson Arena.

Einarson shot just 61 per cent against Germany and was 53 per cent on her takeouts. Her teammates all shot at least 80 per cent overall.

The result left both teams in a third-place tie with Norway's Marianne Roervik at 5-3. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (7-0) and Italy's Stefania Constantini (6-2) hold the top two spots in the 13-team standings.

Round-robin play continues through Friday. Six teams will qualify for the playoff round with the top two rinks receiving byes to the semifinals.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

Einarson won bronze at last year's world championship in Prince George, B.C. Switzerland beat South Korea in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.