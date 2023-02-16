Canada's Auger-Aliassime begins title defence with first-round win at Rotterdam Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime waves as he leaves the court at the Australian Open, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AP) Felix Auger-Aliassime waves as he leaves the court at the Australian Open, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS